Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,205 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 651.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

In related news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,362,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enstar Group news, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,362,291.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,101.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $267.51 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $300.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.79.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 65.96% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

