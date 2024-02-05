Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Digi International Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Digi International in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Digi International’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Digi International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million.

DGII has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Digi International has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

