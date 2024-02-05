Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.45 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$785,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,790.69. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

