Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCL. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

