Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 150,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

