Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on URG. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG opened at $2.01 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $110,536.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,822 shares of company stock valued at $469,873 over the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

