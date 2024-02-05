Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
Shares of ELS opened at $68.62 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
