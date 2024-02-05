ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) vs. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Head to Head Comparison

ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB – Get Free Report) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ERF Wireless alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ERF Wireless and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) 0.00 CalAmp $294.95 million 0.02 -$32.49 million ($62.30) -0.05

Profitability

ERF Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp. CalAmp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERF Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ERF Wireless and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -38.28% -51.60% -3.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ERF Wireless and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERF Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 0 2 1 0 2.33

CalAmp has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,946.93%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than ERF Wireless.

Summary

ERF Wireless beats CalAmp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERF Wireless

(Get Free Report)

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location. The company also offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things marketplace, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. In addition, it offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. The company sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, telecommunications, industrial equipment, transportation and logistics, government and municipalities, insurance, original equipment manufacturers, and leasing companies. It markets through direct sales organization, channel partner program, original equipment manufacturers, and independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as its websites and digital platform. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ERF Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERF Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.