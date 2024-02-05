ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $2,991,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $2,828,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the period.

HACK opened at $63.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $64.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

