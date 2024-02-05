Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Critical Survey

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Weis Markets pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weis Markets and Eurocash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.34% 8.43% 5.74% Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weis Markets and Eurocash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.70 billion N/A $125.20 million $4.16 14.43 Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 2.81

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Eurocash on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

