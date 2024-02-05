Evercore ISI Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Outperform

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPR. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

TPR stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

