Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Everi Stock Down 1.9 %

EVRI stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.