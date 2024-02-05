Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EVGN opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Evogene by 265.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

