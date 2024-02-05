Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of EVGN opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.