Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,625,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,328 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.97% of Exelon worth $741,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

EXC opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

