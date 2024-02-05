Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

