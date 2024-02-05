Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,651 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $122,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on O. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.