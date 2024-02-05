Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,177,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $130.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $130.82.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

