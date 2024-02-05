Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,561.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,433.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,177.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

