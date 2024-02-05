Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

