Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPYV stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

