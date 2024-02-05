Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $422.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.14. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $439.16. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

