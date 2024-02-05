Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,368,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,113,000 after buying an additional 612,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,094,000 after buying an additional 333,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.34 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

