Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 195.7% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $387.86 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $393.91. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.87 and its 200-day moving average is $343.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

