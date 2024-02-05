Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $604.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $573.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.17.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

