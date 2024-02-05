Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.99 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

