Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $2,350,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

