Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $124.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.63.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

