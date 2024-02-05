Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000.
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BATS GSEW opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $501.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile
The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Goodyear Tires can benefit from EVs, but not how you may think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.