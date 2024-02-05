Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEW. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS GSEW opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $501.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.4384 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

