Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $407.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

