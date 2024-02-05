Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of InMode by 88.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

