Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $551.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.92. The company has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

