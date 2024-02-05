Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $67.68 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

