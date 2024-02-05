Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $87.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

