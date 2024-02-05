Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $55.54 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

