Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $56.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.