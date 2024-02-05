Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $62.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

