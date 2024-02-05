Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IESC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IES by 20.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IES by 49.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in IES by 4.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IES by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in IES by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $703,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,520,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $703,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,520,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $843,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,340,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $86.04 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.28.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 27.91%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

