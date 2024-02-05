Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,591,000 after buying an additional 837,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $9,538,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 252,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $57.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

