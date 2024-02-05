Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) versus Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Critical Survey

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN – Get Free Report) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Iteris 0.05% 0.13% 0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ezenia! and Iteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iteris has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than Ezenia!.

64.8% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Iteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ezenia! and Iteris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iteris $156.05 million 1.37 -$14.85 million N/A N/A

Ezenia! has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iteris.

Volatility & Risk

Ezenia! has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iteris beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. provides real-time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions worldwide. It offers InfoWorkSpace, a real-time collaboration solution that provides organizations with the tools to communicate through various options, such as conferences and shared applications, which help in streamlining day-to-day operations. Its products have applications in healthcare, education, government, defense, and commercial environments. The company was formerly known as VideoServer, Inc. Ezenia!, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Weare, New Hampshire.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services. Its products include ClearGuide, ClearRoute, Commercial Vehicle Operations, BlueArgus, TrafficCarma, Vantage Apex, Vantage Fusion, Vantage Next, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. The company sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. In addition, it offers traffic management centers design, staffing, and operations services; traffic engineering and mobility consulting services include planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; distributes real-time information about traffic conditions; and surface transportation infrastructure systems implementation, and operation and management. Further, the company provides travel demand forecasting and systems engineering, and identify mitigation measures to reduce traffic congestion; ClearMobility platform; and ClearMobility Cloud that enables mobility data management engine, application programming interface framework, and microservices ecosystem. It serves public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities, government agencies, and other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

