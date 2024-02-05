Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $298.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

