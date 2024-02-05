Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

FRT stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

