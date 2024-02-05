Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Ferguson worth $108,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of FERG opened at $191.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $194.13.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

