Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after purchasing an additional 321,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after purchasing an additional 477,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

