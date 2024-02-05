Financial Analysis: Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and HIVE Digital Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 4,595.96 -$13.42 million N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 2.75 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -1.89

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Prairie Operating and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.60%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.