Financial Contrast: Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -186.27% -2,334.01% -51.67% BioLife Solutions -66.04% -12.70% -10.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Positron has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Positron and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.12%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Positron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Positron and BioLife Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $730,000.00 42.35 -$2.31 million N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $161.76 million 4.88 -$139.80 million ($2.37) -7.57

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Positron on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

