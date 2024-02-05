Financial Survey: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) versus Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aedifica NV/SA and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ventas $4.13 billion 4.52 -$47.45 million $0.01 4,640.64

Aedifica NV/SA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.5% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aedifica NV/SA and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica NV/SA N/A N/A N/A Ventas 0.11% 0.05% 0.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aedifica NV/SA and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica NV/SA 0 0 0 0 N/A Ventas 0 2 10 0 2.83

Ventas has a consensus price target of $51.62, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Aedifica NV/SA.

Summary

Ventas beats Aedifica NV/SA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of over 610 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019) and is identified by the following ticker symbols: AED; AED:BB (Bloomberg); AOO.BR (Reuters). Since 2020, Aedifica has been part of the BEL 20, Euronext Brussels' leading share index. Moreover, since 2023, Aedifica has been part of the BEL ESG, the index tracking companies that perform best on ESG criteria. Aedifica is also included in the EPRA, Stoxx Europe 600 and GPR indices. Aedifica's market capitalisation was approx. 2.3 billion as at 30 October 2023.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

