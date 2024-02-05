First American Financial (FAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

FAF stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on First American Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after buying an additional 329,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.