First American Financial (FAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FAF stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.
In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after buying an additional 329,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
