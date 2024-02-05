First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) vs. HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Financial Comparison

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Dividends

HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. HMN Financial pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HMN Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $51.76 million 1.93 $12.57 million $1.36 16.39 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 11.60% 5.92% 0.54% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HMN Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

(Get Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company also offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.