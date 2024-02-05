First Capital Realty (FCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:FCR opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

