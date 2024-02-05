First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $103.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

